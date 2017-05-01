First Midwest Bank Trust Division Buys New Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp by 227.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 927,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,361,000 after buying an additional 643,860 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 187,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,541,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp during the first quarter worth $2,258,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp by 58.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 110,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 40,774 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp by 13.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 64,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) traded up 0.23% during trading on Monday, reaching $34.63. 1,041,536 shares of the company were exchanged. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $38.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average of $34.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.76.

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. E*TRADE Financial Corp had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company earned $553 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post $1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.69.

In other news, CEO Karl A. Roessner sold 16,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $572,046.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,364 shares in the company, valued at $9,039,838.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rodger A. Lawson sold 7,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $262,489.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,877.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About E*TRADE Financial Corp

E*Trade Financial Corporation is a financial services company. The Company provides online brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the brand E*TRADE Financial. The Company also provides investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits, to retail investors.

