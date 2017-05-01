First Midwest Bank Trust Division Acquires New Stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,659 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Noble Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,546 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 9,699 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Noble Energy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 584,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $20,065,000 after buying an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Noble Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 103,940 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Noble Energy by 18.1% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 21,998 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Noble Energy by 86.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 132,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 61,415 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) traded down 0.59% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,581,491 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $13.89 billion. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.87 and a 1-year high of $42.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.78.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.36. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Noble Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. will post ($0.24) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Scotiabank set a $38.00 price objective on Noble Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

In other Noble Energy news, CEO David L. Stover sold 48,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $1,926,414.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,779,260.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Berenson sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $788,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,288.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,610 shares of company stock worth $2,833,154. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in crude oil, natural gas and natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) exploration, development, production and acquisition. The Company’s segments include: United States, including the onshore DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Marcellus Shale and offshore deepwater Gulf of Mexico, as well as the consolidated accounts of Noble Midstream Partners LP (Noble Midstream Partners); Eastern Mediterranean, including offshore Israel and Cyprus; West Africa, including offshore Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon and Gabon, and Other International and Corporate, including new ventures, such as offshore the Falkland Islands, Suriname and Newfoundland.

