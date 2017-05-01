First Merchants Corp Has $1.268 Million Position in C R Bard Inc (BCR)

First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of C R Bard Inc (NYSE:BCR) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in C R Bard were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in C R Bard during the fourth quarter valued at $141,560,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in C R Bard during the fourth quarter valued at $85,208,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in C R Bard by 138.0% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 592,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,855,000 after buying an additional 343,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in C R Bard by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,703,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $832,035,000 after buying an additional 176,151 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in C R Bard by 2,025.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 147,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,234,000 after buying an additional 140,994 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C R Bard Inc (NYSE:BCR) traded down 0.20% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $306.85. 836,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.90 and its 200 day moving average is $234.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.63. C R Bard Inc has a 52 week low of $203.63 and a 52 week high of $308.41.

C R Bard (NYSE:BCR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.22. C R Bard had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 48.48%. The business had revenue of $938.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that C R Bard Inc will post $11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. C R Bard’s payout ratio is currently 14.77%.

WARNING: “First Merchants Corp Has $1.268 Million Position in C R Bard Inc (BCR)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/first-merchants-corp-has-1-268-million-position-in-c-r-bard-inc-bcr.html.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of C R Bard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C R Bard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of C R Bard in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of C R Bard in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of C R Bard from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C R Bard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.50.

In other news, insider Jim C. Beasley sold 4,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,523,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Frank Lupisella, Jr. sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $1,101,088.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,139 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,873 shares of company stock worth $23,499,514. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

C R Bard Company Profile

C. R. Bard, Inc (Bard) is engaged in designing, manufacturing, packaging, distribution and sale of medical, surgical, diagnostic and patient care devices. The Company operates through the manufacture and sale of medical devices segment. It sells a range of products to hospitals, individual healthcare professionals, extended care facilities and alternate site facilities on a global basis.

Receive News & Ratings for C R Bard Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C R Bard Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.