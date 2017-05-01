First Merchants Co. (FRME) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MERCHANTS CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in conducting commercial banking business through the offices of its banking subsidiaries. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of First Merchants in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) traded up 1.57% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.03. The company had a trading volume of 43,793 shares. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $43.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.01.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company earned $75.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.65 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 25.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post $2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $69,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Hoy sold 5,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $225,827.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,311.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,905 shares of company stock valued at $112,662 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRME. Biegel & Waller LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the third quarter valued at $228,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Merchants by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company has a bank charter, First Merchants Bank (the Bank), which is opened for business in Muncie, Indiana. It operates through community banking business segment. The Bank also operates Lafayette Bank and Trust, and First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (each as a division of First Merchants Bank).

