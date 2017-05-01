First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 31,186 Shares of Corning Incorporated (GLW)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 56.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 31,186 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $759,279,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $265,739,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Corning by 171.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,124,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $310,404,000 after buying an additional 8,290,981 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $50,858,000. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corning by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,530,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,688,000 after buying an additional 2,037,961 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) traded up 0.59% on Monday, hitting $29.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,771,336 shares. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $29.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average is $25.52. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 39.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business earned $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post $1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “sell” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America Corp raised Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.13.

In related news, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 5,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $161,950.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,788.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $27,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 534,539 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,355 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing specialty glass and ceramics. Its segments include Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, Life Sciences and All Other. The Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for flat panel liquid crystal displays (LCDs).

