First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $656,000 Stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,326 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 7.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $180,000. Strategic Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at $207,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) traded down 0.63% during trading on Monday, reaching $99.21. 286,477 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $8.94 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.03. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $82.19 and a 1-year high of $114.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 82.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm earned $185 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post $3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down from $123.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wunderlich boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.21.

In related news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $206,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,644,784.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $203,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,685 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s total net acreage position in the Permian Basin was approximately 105,894 net acres.

