First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $634,000 Stake in Voya Financial Inc (VOYA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 863,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,895,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 92.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 285,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,210,000 after buying an additional 137,126 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 68.0% in the third quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,950,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,225,000 after buying an additional 789,870 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 647,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,655,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth $1,395,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) traded up 0.56% on Monday, reaching $37.59. 525,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $7.12 billion. Voya Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $42.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average of $37.98.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $367.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.62 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc will post $3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VOYA. Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Sunday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Voya Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.36.

In related news, insider Kevin D. Silva sold 4,039 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $150,614.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at $888,434.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alain M. Karaoglan acquired 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $29,804.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,207.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 48,259 shares of company stock worth $1,941,739 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment and insurance company. The Company operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment is a provider of retirement services and products in the United States. The Investment Management segment offers domestic and international fixed income, equity, multi-asset and alternatives products and solutions.

