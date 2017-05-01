First Manhattan Co. Has $1,604,000 Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB)

First Manhattan Co. held its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,652 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings during the third quarter worth $750,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings by 3.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. raised its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings by 12.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 117,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,126,000 after buying an additional 12,913 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG raised its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 165,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,278,000 after buying an additional 89,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 151,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,484,000 after buying an additional 75,409 shares during the last quarter. 47.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) traded down 0.35% on Monday, reaching $143.23. 22,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.65. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.40 and a 52 week high of $146.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.85 and its 200-day moving average is $131.56.

Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Spectrum Brands Holdings had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post $5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Spectrum Brands Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $155.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America Corp lowered shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

About Spectrum Brands Holdings

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc (SB Holdings) is a diversified global consumer products company. The Company manufactures, markets and/or distributes its products in approximately 160 countries in the North America (NA); Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Latin America (LATAM), and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions.

