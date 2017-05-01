First Majestic Silver Corp (AG) Earning Very Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) have been trending very positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Majestic Silver Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.75 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the mining company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have issued reports on AG shares. S&P Global upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Majestic Silver Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver Corp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver Corp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE:AG) opened at 8.13 on Monday. First Majestic Silver Corp has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $19.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.60 and a beta of 0.41.

First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. First Majestic Silver Corp had a negative net margin of 34.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp will post $0.09 EPS for the current year.

About First Majestic Silver Corp

First Majestic Silver Corp. is a mining company. The Company is focused on silver production in Mexico and it is pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company operates through eight segments, six of which are located in Mexico; one retail market segment in Canada, and one metal trading segment in Europe.

