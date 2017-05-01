First Keystone Corp. (OTCBB:FKYS) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. First Keystone Corp. had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 22.44%.

Shares of First Keystone Corp. (OTCBB:FKYS) remained flat at $25.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. 296 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $144.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.11. First Keystone Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.24.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “First Keystone Corp. (FKYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/first-keystone-corp-fkys-posts-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

About First Keystone Corp.

First Keystone Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company has a subsidiary, First Keystone Community Bank (the Bank), which acts as an independent community financial services provider, and offers traditional banking and related financial services to individual, business, government, and public and institutional customers.

Receive News & Ratings for First Keystone Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Keystone Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.