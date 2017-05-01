First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (FIBK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has $44.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, it delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas. The Company’s banking products and services include demand, time, checking, and savings deposits. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of a mix of real estate, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. Its real estate loans comprise commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is headquartered in Billings, Montana. “

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) traded up 1.72% on Friday, hitting $38.40. 103,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. First Interstate Bancsystem has a one year low of $26.43 and a one year high of $45.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.52 and a 200-day moving average of $39.23.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.22 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Interstate Bancsystem will post $2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

In related news, Director Randall I. Scott sold 5,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $202,313.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 6,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.78 per share, with a total value of $295,952.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,877.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,094 shares of company stock valued at $244,859 over the last 90 days. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 10.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Institutional investors own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

