First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.28

Press coverage about First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) has trended positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Industrial Realty Trust earned a coverage optimism score of 0.28 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 58 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment’s rankings:

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) traded up 0.25% during trading on Monday, hitting $28.21. The company had a trading volume of 475,860 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average of $26.86. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $29.75.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 37.72%. The company had revenue of $97.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post $0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.28” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/first-industrial-realty-trust-fr-given-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-28.html.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 17,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $477,623.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 995,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,709,597.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is a self-administered real estate company, which owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops and redevelops industrial real estate. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s in-service portfolio consisted of 215 light industrial properties, 53 research and development (R&D)/flex properties, 167 bulk warehouse properties and 100 regional warehouse properties containing an aggregate of approximately 62.2 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) located in 23 states.

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.