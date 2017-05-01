First Horizon National Corp (FHN) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm earned $306.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.31 million. First Horizon National Corp had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) opened at 18.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.17. First Horizon National Corp has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $20.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average of $18.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. First Horizon National Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.79%.

In related news, EVP John M. Daniel sold 28,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $578,580.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,478.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in First Horizon National Corp by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 58,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in First Horizon National Corp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 337,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in First Horizon National Corp by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 9,057,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,939,000 after buying an additional 479,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Horizon National Corp by 68.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after buying an additional 167,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Horizon National Corp by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 116,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Horizon National Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon National Corp in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Horizon National Corp in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of First Horizon National Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Vining Sparks upgraded shares of First Horizon National Corp to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.93.

First Horizon National Corp Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) is a bank holding company. The Company provides financial services through its subsidiary, First Tennessee Bank National Association (the Bank). The Company has four segments: regional banking, fixed income, corporate and non-strategic. The Company’s regional banking segment offers financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to retail and commercial customers in Tennessee and other selected markets.

