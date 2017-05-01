First Horizon National Corp (FHN) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.09

Media coverage about First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Horizon National Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays PLC decreased their target price on shares of First Horizon National Corp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Vining Sparks upgraded shares of First Horizon National Corp to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Horizon National Corp in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of First Horizon National Corp from $21.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of First Horizon National Corp in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.93.

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) opened at 18.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.17. First Horizon National Corp has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $20.84.

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business earned $306.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.31 million. First Horizon National Corp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Horizon National Corp will post $1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. First Horizon National Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

In other First Horizon National Corp news, EVP John M. Daniel sold 28,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $578,580.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,478.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National Corp Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) is a bank holding company. The Company provides financial services through its subsidiary, First Tennessee Bank National Association (the Bank). The Company has four segments: regional banking, fixed income, corporate and non-strategic. The Company’s regional banking segment offers financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to retail and commercial customers in Tennessee and other selected markets.

