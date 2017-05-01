First Foundation Inc (FFWM) PT Raised to $18.00 at FBR & Co

First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) had its target price raised by FBR & Co from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Tuesday. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) traded up 1.27% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,443 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.57. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $17.26.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. First Foundation had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm earned $33.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. Analysts expect that First Foundation will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Michel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $317,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacob Sonenshine sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $77,722.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,334 shares of company stock valued at $870,918. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. Northpointe Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 17.0% in the third quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 159,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 23,153 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 157.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 39.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 700.6% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,358,000 after buying an additional 1,076,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DIAM Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 29.2% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 20,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc is a financial services holding company that provides a platform of personalized financial services to high net-worth individuals and their families, family businesses and other affiliated organizations. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiaries, First Foundation Advisors (FFA) and First Foundation Bank (FFB), and First Foundation Insurance Services (FFIS), a subsidiary of FFB.

