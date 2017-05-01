First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company earned $9.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 5.45%.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) traded down 3.32% during trading on Monday, hitting $15.16. 30,998 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $167.29 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00. First Financial Northwest has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $21.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This is an increase from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

In related news, Director Gary F. Faull sold 20,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $409,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary F. Faull sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $299,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,622.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc (First Financial Northwest) is a holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank (the Bank). The Bank primarily serves the greater Puget Sound region of King and to a lesser extent, Pierce, Snohomish and Kitsap Counties, Washington through its full-service banking office located in Renton, Washington and branch office in Mill Creek, Washington.

