First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 20.05%.

Shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) traded down 3.32% during trading on Monday, hitting $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 30,998 shares. The stock has a market cap of $167.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.46. First Financial Northwest has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $21.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This is an increase from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

In other First Financial Northwest news, Director Gary F. Faull sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $299,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,622.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary F. Faull sold 20,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $409,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Northwest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc (First Financial Northwest) is a holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank (the Bank). The Bank primarily serves the greater Puget Sound region of King and to a lesser extent, Pierce, Snohomish and Kitsap Counties, Washington through its full-service banking office located in Renton, Washington and branch office in Mill Creek, Washington.

