First Financial Corp IN Buys 2,000 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 86.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Bowman Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp by 38.3% in the third quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 23,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 61,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp by 87.8% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 29,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 13,923 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp by 44.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 87,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) opened at 129.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.40 and its 200 day moving average is $122.43. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $111.30 and a one year high of $138.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark Corp had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 614.22%. The company earned $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post $6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Kimberly Clark Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/first-financial-corp-in-buys-2000-shares-of-kimberly-clark-corp-kmb.html.

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $118.00 price target on Kimberly Clark Corp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays PLC downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark Corp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark Corp in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark Corp to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,000 shares of Kimberly Clark Corp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $483,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,456.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly Clark Corp

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.