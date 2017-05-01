First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued a hold rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Financial Bankshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Hovde Group raised First Financial Bankshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) traded up 0.63% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.20. 64,210 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average of $41.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.32. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $29.69 and a 1-year high of $46.70.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.55 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post $1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/first-financial-bankshares-inc-ffin-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.74 per share, with a total value of $83,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 381,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,928,944.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kade Matthews sold 43,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $1,927,613.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,233,289.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,990 shares of company stock worth $339,948. Corporate insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,519,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,702,000 after buying an additional 307,544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,681,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,003,000 after buying an additional 135,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,641,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,811,000 after buying an additional 19,968 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 906,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,954,000 after buying an additional 121,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 832,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,331,000 after buying an additional 16,761 shares in the last quarter. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, conducts commercial banking business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s subsidiaries included First Financial Bank, National Association, Abilene, Texas; First Technology Services, Inc, Abilene, Texas; First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, National Association, Abilene, Texas; First Financial Investments, Inc, Abilene, Texas, and First Financial Insurance Agency, Inc, Abilene, Texas.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.