First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) traded down 2.44% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.95. 236,742 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.32. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $29.69 and a 1-year high of $46.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.74 per share, with a total value of $83,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 381,623 shares in the company, valued at $15,928,944.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kade Matthews sold 8,915 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $392,705.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 296,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,043,777.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,990 shares of company stock valued at $339,948. Corporate insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

FFIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Hovde Group raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

WARNING: “First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/first-financial-bankshares-inc-ffin-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday-updated.html.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, conducts commercial banking business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s subsidiaries included First Financial Bank, National Association, Abilene, Texas; First Technology Services, Inc, Abilene, Texas; First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, National Association, Abilene, Texas; First Financial Investments, Inc, Abilene, Texas, and First Financial Insurance Agency, Inc, Abilene, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.