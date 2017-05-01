Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT) Stake Cut by First Financial Bank N.A. Trust Division

First Financial Bank N.A. Trust Division cut its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,816 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. First Financial Bank N.A. Trust Division’s holdings in Wal-Mart Stores were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 6,777.8% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 114,171 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 112,511 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 0.3% in the third quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 27.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 29.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) opened at 75.18 on Monday. Wal-Mart Stores Inc has a 12-month low of $62.72 and a 12-month high of $75.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.16 and its 200-day moving average is $70.07. The stock has a market cap of $228.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.09.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Wal-Mart Stores had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business earned $129.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Wal-Mart Stores’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wal-Mart Stores Inc will post $4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Wal-Mart Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vetr cut shares of Wal-Mart Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.26 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wal-Mart Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America Corp raised shares of Wal-Mart Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wal-Mart Stores from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wal-Mart Stores has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.69.

In other Wal-Mart Stores news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $211,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,752,453.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 3,667,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $264,012,022.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,408,072.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,585,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,035,611. 51.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wal-Mart Stores

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.

