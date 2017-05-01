First Federal of Northrn Mchgn Bncrp Inc (FFNM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Federal of Northrn Mchgn Bncrp Inc (NASDAQ:FFNM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter.

Shares of First Federal of Northrn Mchgn Bncrp (NASDAQ:FFNM) remained flat at $8.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68. First Federal of Northrn Mchgn Bncrp has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 million and a PE ratio of 22.80.

About First Federal of Northrn Mchgn Bncrp

First Federal of Northern Michigan Bancorp, Inc operates as a community-oriented financial institution that accepts deposits from the general public. The Company’s principal lending activity is the origination of mortgage loans for the purchase or refinancing of one- to four-family residential properties.

