First Community Co. (FCCO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

Separately, Hovde Group raised First Community from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) traded up 6.17% on Tuesday, hitting $21.50. 506 shares of the company traded hands. First Community has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.99 million, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.81.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 million. First Community had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 17.38%. Equities research analysts predict that First Community will post $1.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. First Community’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Community during the third quarter valued at about $843,000. Asset Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of First Community by 0.5% in the first quarter. Asset Advisors Corp now owns 47,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Community by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 317,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after buying an additional 130,381 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Community

First Community Corporation is a bank holding company for First Community Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers commercial and retail banking services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland, Lexington, Kershaw and Newberry Counties of South Carolina and the surrounding areas.

