Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Shares Bought by First Command Financial Services Inc.

First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy Corp were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 195,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,619,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Corp during the third quarter worth $3,800,000. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp by 1.5% in the third quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 13,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp by 6.5% in the third quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 20,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp by 19.8% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 302,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,177,000 after buying an additional 49,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) opened at 82.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.14. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $72.34 and a 12 month high of $87.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.29 and its 200-day moving average is $78.67.

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Duke Energy Corp had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business earned $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post $4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Duke Energy Corp’s payout ratio is 82.61%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Duke Energy Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.67 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup Inc lowered shares of Duke Energy Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy Corp in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Duke Energy Corp in a report on Sunday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy Corp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.91.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $817,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,040,171.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $410,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,873.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,915,710. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy Corp

Duke Energy Corporation (Duke Energy) is an energy company. The Company operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Company operates in the United States through its direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment provides retail electric service through the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity to approximately 7.5 million customers within the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States.

