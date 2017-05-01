First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires New Stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,080,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,643,000 after buying an additional 66,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,667,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,373,000 after buying an additional 122,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,395,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,151,000 after buying an additional 182,020 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,206,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,442,000 after buying an additional 31,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,989,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,515,000 after buying an additional 29,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) traded down 0.63% on Monday, hitting $68.95. The stock had a trading volume of 126,363 shares. Oshkosh Corp has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average of $66.30.

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Oshkosh Corp had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post $3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Oshkosh Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

Several analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oshkosh Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on Oshkosh Corp from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh Corp in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Oshkosh Corp from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG cut Oshkosh Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $171,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,668.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilson R. Jones sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,840,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,571,105. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh Corp

Oshkosh Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of access equipment, specialty vehicles and truck bodies for the primary markets of defense, concrete placement, refuse hauling, access equipment, and fire and emergency. The company’s brands include Oshkosh, JLG, Pierce, McNeilus, IMT, Frontline, Jerr-Dan, CON-E-CO and London.

