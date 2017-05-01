First Capital (FCAP) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of -0.18

Media coverage about First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) has been trending somewhat negative this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Capital earned a media sentiment score of -0.18 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the savings and loans company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) opened at 31.9999 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.6097 and a beta of 0.14. First Capital has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average of $32.04.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $7.44 million during the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 21.67%.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc (First Capital) is the savings and loan holding company of First Harrison Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a federally-chartered savings bank, which provides various banking services to individuals and business customers through a network of over 17 locations in Indiana and Kentucky. The Bank offers real estate mortgage loans.

