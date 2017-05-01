First Business Financial Services Inc (FBIZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.42 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 15.37%.

Shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) traded down 3.95% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.52. 21,548 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.91. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $219.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.59%.

FBIZ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

In related news, insider Charles H. Batson sold 1,957 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $49,942.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,362.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome J. Smith sold 1,250 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $31,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,977 shares of company stock worth $915,201 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc (FBFS) is a bank holding company. The Company engages in the commercial banking business through its bank subsidiaries, which include First Business Bank (FBB), First Business Bank-Milwaukee (FBB-Milwaukee) and Alterra Bank (Alterra) (FBB and FBB-Milwaukee and, together with FBB, the Banks).

