First Bank & Trust Increases Position in Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ventas were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 14.4% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 28.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 9,444 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 8.5% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,199,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,022,000 after buying an additional 93,991 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 10.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 18,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 7.8% in the first quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,900,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) traded down 0.33% on Monday, reaching $63.80. 959,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $76.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average of $62.89.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $883.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.56 million. Ventas had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post $1.70 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/first-bank-trust-increases-position-in-ventas-inc-vtr.html.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with its properties located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: triple-net leased properties, senior living operations and office operations. Under its triple-net leased properties segment, the Company invests in and owns seniors housing and healthcare properties throughout the United States and the United Kingdom and leases those properties to healthcare operating companies under triple-net or absolute-net leases that obligate the tenants to pay all property-related expenses.

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.