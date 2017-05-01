Brokerages Anticipate First Bank (FRBA) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $14.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.18 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Bank an industry rank of 44 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank during the third quarter valued at $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in First Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 39.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) traded down 1.92% on Wednesday, hitting $12.75. 72,963 shares of the company traded hands. First Bank has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $145.91 million, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.47.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. First Bank had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that First Bank will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. First Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brokerages Anticipate First Bank (FRBA) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/first-bank-frba-given-consensus-rating-of-hold-by-brokerages-updated.html.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank is a commercial bank. The Company provides a range of lending, deposit and other financial products and services. It operates through Community Banking segment, which is engaged in providing a range of commercial and retail and related banking services. It offers a range of lending products to meet the needs of its customers located within its market areas, including commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans (including owner-occupied, investor, construction and development and multi-family loans), residential real estate loans, and consumer and other loans.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bank (FRBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.