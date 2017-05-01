First American Trust FSB Sells 42 Shares of CVS Health Corp (CVS)

First American Trust FSB reduced its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,792 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in CVS Health Corp were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health Corp by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,352,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $106,730,000 after buying an additional 418,601 shares during the period. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health Corp by 3.3% in the third quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 35,725 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health Corp by 2.8% in the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in shares of CVS Health Corp by 18.8% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 15,517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $420,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) opened at 82.44 on Monday. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $106.67. The company has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.05 and its 200-day moving average is $79.93.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. CVS Health Corp had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business earned $46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post $5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. CVS Health Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.65%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Vetr lowered shares of CVS Health Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.61 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of CVS Health Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health Corp in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CVS Health Corp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health Corp in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.23.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $1,877,631.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,947.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan C. Roberts sold 61,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $4,895,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,196,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,796 shares of company stock valued at $16,101,642 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

