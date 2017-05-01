Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First American Financial Corp (FAF) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, April 11th.

According to Zacks, “First American Financial Corporation provides financial services through its Title Insurance and Services segment and its Specialty Insurance segment. The Title Insurance and Services segment provides title insurance policies and provides escrow and real estate closing services on residential and commercial property. It also maintains, manages, and provides access to automated title plant records and images; accommodates tax-deferred exchanges of real estate; and provides investment advisory, trust, lending, and deposit services. The Specialty Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance, including homeowners insurance, as well as provides home warranty policies. This segment markets its property and casualty insurance products through direct distribution channels, including employees and agents, as well as a network of brokers. First American Financial Corporation is based in Santa Ana, California. “

First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) traded up 0.51% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.41. 1,023,522 shares of the stock were exchanged. First American Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $43.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average is $38.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.80.

First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. First American Financial Corp had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post $3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dennis J. Gilmore sold 100,000 shares of First American Financial Corp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $3,979,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,729,618.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial Corp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial Corp by 5.5% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 409,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,071,000 after buying an additional 21,159 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial Corp during the third quarter worth about $14,828,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial Corp by 25.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,288,000 after buying an additional 48,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial Corp during the third quarter worth about $1,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About First American Financial Corp

