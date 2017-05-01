First American Financial Corp (FAF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. First American Financial Corp had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) traded down 1.36% during trading on Monday, reaching $42.82. 914,915 shares of the company traded hands. First American Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $43.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average is $38.41.

In related news, CEO Dennis J. Gilmore sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $3,979,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 772,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,729,618.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in First American Financial Corp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First American Financial Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First American Financial Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First American Financial Corp by 7.5% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First American Financial Corp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FAF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First American Financial Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of First American Financial Corp in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

First American Financial Corp Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of providing financial services. The Company operates through the title insurance and services segment, and specialty insurance segment. The title insurance and services segment provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow services and similar or related services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

