7Digital Group PLC’s (7DIG) Corporate Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

7Digital Group PLC (LON:7DIG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by FinnCap in a research report issued on Thursday, April 13th. They presently have a GBX 12 ($0.15) price objective on the stock. FinnCap’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 69.61% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Investec reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 26 ($0.34) target price on shares of 7Digital Group PLC in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of 7Digital Group PLC (LON:7DIG) traded down 6.557% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 7.075. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 7.71 million. 7Digital Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 5.00 and a one year high of GBX 9.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.84.

7Digital Group PLC Company Profile

7digital Group plc, formerly UBC Media Group plc, is a business-to-business digital music and radio services company. The Company is engaged in the provision of technical infrastructure and music rights used to create music streaming and radio services for a range of customers, including consumer brands, mobile carriers, broadcasters, automotive systems, record labels, artists and retailers.

