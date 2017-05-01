Hurricane Energy PLC (HUR) Price Target Raised to GBX 130 at FinnCap

Hurricane Energy PLC (LON:HUR) had its target price lifted by FinnCap from GBX 91 ($1.17) to GBX 130 ($1.68) in a research note published on Thursday, April 13th. FinnCap currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HUR. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.16) price target on shares of Hurricane Energy PLC in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Hurricane Energy PLC in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 100 ($1.29) price target for the company.

Hurricane Energy PLC (LON:HUR) traded up 1.73% during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 58.00. Hurricane Energy PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 12.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 62.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 55.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 47.75. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 423.73 million.

Hurricane Energy PLC Company Profile

Hurricane Energy plc is engaged in the exploration of oil and gas reserves principally on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf. The Company’s acreage is on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland, on which the Company has approximately two basement reservoir discoveries, each containing approximately 200 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe).

