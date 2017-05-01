Financial Engines Inc (FNGN) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

Financial Engines Inc (NASDAQ:FNGN) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Financial Engines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Financial Engines in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Financial Engines in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) traded up 1.41% during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.10. The stock had a trading volume of 98,087 shares. Financial Engines has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $45.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.70 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average of $37.08.

Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm earned $113.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.88 million. Financial Engines had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Financial Engines will post $1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Financial Engines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Financial Engines Inc (FNGN) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/financial-engines-inc-fngn-upgraded-by-thestreet-to-b.html.

In other news, CAO Kelly O’donnell sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $151,651.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,874 shares in the company, valued at $904,267. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Martin sold 4,109,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $180,185,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,270,120 shares of company stock worth $187,138,965 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Financial Engines during the fourth quarter worth $14,487,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Financial Engines by 8.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,671,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,082,000 after buying an additional 286,230 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in Financial Engines by 20.9% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,536,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,640,000 after buying an additional 265,770 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in Financial Engines during the third quarter worth $7,326,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Financial Engines during the fourth quarter worth $8,074,000.

About Financial Engines

Financial Engines, Inc is a provider of independent, technology-enabled financial advisory services, discretionary portfolio management, personalized investment advice, financial and retirement income planning, and financial education and guidance. The Company offers personalized plans for saving, investing, and generating retirement income, as well as by providing assessments of retirement income needs and readiness.

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Engines Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Engines Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.