Financial Architects Inc Acquires 550 Shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC)

Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,290 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,291,542 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,460,879,000 after buying an additional 3,250,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,405,456 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,980,720,000 after buying an additional 1,761,196 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $1,596,608,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,240,093 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $783,782,000 after buying an additional 568,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 4.4% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,637,114 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $420,528,000 after buying an additional 279,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) traded down 0.21% during trading on Monday, reaching $56.90. 1,571,318 shares of the company traded hands. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $73.33. The stock’s market capitalization is $31.81 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average of $65.18.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/financial-architects-inc-acquires-550-shares-of-anadarko-petroleum-co-apc.html.

APC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen and Company set a $86.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group downgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays PLC raised their price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Anadarko Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.41.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (Anadarko) is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in developing, acquiring, and exploring for oil and natural-gas resources. The Company’s segments include Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Midstream, and Marketing. The Company’s geographical segments include the United States and International.

Receive News & Ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.