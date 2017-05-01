Fifth Street Finance Corp. (FSC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, “FIFTH STREET FINANCE CORP. is a specialty finance company that lends to and invests in small and mid-sized companies in connection with an investment by private equity sponsors. Fifth Street Finance Corp.’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from its debt investments and capital appreciation from its equity investments. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FSC. National Securities reduced their price objective on Fifth Street Finance Corp. from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays PLC set a $5.00 price objective on Fifth Street Finance Corp. and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Street Finance Corp. has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.20.

Shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) traded down 1.53% on Monday, hitting $4.52. 585,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Fifth Street Finance Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $6.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13.

Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Fifth Street Finance Corp. had a negative net margin of 33.22% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. The firm earned $51.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Street Finance Corp. will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Fifth Street Finance Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.89%. Fifth Street Finance Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -130.91%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 368,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,744,666.02. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,512,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,530,747.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 655,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $3,062,819.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,504,815 shares of company stock valued at $20,564,565 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSC. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Street Finance Corp. during the first quarter valued at $136,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Fifth Street Finance Corp. during the third quarter valued at $137,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 32.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Street Finance Corp. during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors own 32.17% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Street Finance Corp.

Fifth Street Finance Corp. is a specialty finance company. The Company is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company acts as a business development company (BDC). The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from its debt investments, and capital appreciation from its equity investments.

