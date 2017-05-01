Fidelity Southern Co. (NASDAQ:LION) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The business earned $75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.39 million. Fidelity Southern had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) opened at 22.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $593.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.05. Fidelity Southern has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average is $22.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Fidelity Southern’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LION. Stephens restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fidelity Southern in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.50 target price on shares of Fidelity Southern in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Fidelity Southern Co. (LION) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/fidelity-southern-co-lion-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday-updated.html.

About Fidelity Southern

Fidelity Southern Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary bank, Fidelity Bank, which is a state chartered bank (the Bank). The Company provides an array of financial products and services for business and retail customers in the metropolitan Atlanta and Jacksonville, Orlando and Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Southern Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Southern Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.