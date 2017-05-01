Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $350,000 Stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. continued to hold its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.4% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) opened at 84.19 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $65.72 and a one year high of $84.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.78. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm earned $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post $4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 60.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.68.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 15,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,252,207.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,468,507.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $44,863.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,348.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 637,398 shares of company stock valued at $51,730,186. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS) is a financial services technology company. The Company operates through three segments: Integrated Financial Solutions (IFS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Corporate and Other. The IFS segment is focused on serving the North American regional and community bank and savings institutions market for transaction and account processing, payment solutions, channel solutions, digital channels, risk and compliance solutions, and services.

