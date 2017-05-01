Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group AG

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG in a report issued on Thursday. They presently have a $88.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group AG’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FIS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Barclays PLC began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $89.00 price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.68.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) opened at 84.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.12 and its 200 day moving average is $78.78. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 52-week low of $65.72 and a 52-week high of $84.58.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm earned $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post $4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.12%.

In other news, Director Frank R. Martire sold 219,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $17,525,740.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 219,272 shares in the company, valued at $17,546,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank R. Martire sold 305,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $25,038,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,920.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 637,398 shares of company stock valued at $51,730,186 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 11.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 172,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,713,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,007,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,183,000 after buying an additional 48,644 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 86,542.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 59,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 59,714 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,135,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $408,877,000 after buying an additional 235,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS) is a financial services technology company. The Company operates through three segments: Integrated Financial Solutions (IFS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Corporate and Other. The IFS segment is focused on serving the North American regional and community bank and savings institutions market for transaction and account processing, payment solutions, channel solutions, digital channels, risk and compliance solutions, and services.

