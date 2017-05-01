Fidelity National Information Servcs (FIS) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.02

News headlines about Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) have trended somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fidelity National Information Servcs earned a news impact score of 0.02 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the information technology services provider an impact score of 72 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

A number of research analysts have commented on FIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group AG raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays PLC started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $89.00 target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.68.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) traded up 0.46% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,407,554 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.78. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a one year low of $64.84 and a one year high of $84.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.14. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post $4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is 60.12%.

In other news, Director Frank R. Martire sold 219,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $17,525,740.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,546,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $44,863.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,348.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 637,398 shares of company stock worth $51,730,186. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/fidelity-national-information-servcs-fis-earns-daily-media-impact-rating-of-0-02-updated.html.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS) is a financial services technology company. The Company operates through three segments: Integrated Financial Solutions (IFS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Corporate and Other. The IFS segment is focused on serving the North American regional and community bank and savings institutions market for transaction and account processing, payment solutions, channel solutions, digital channels, risk and compliance solutions, and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.