Ferro Co. (FOE) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Ferro in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Ferro in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Ferro in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ferro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) traded up 1.34% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.16. 407,517 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.49. Ferro has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.69 and a beta of 2.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $320.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.58 million. Ferro had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferro will post $1.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Ferro during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Ferro during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Ferro during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Ferro during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation (Ferro) produces specialty materials that are sold to a range of manufacturers. The Company’s segments include Performance Coatings; Performance Colors and Glass, and Pigments, Powders and Oxides. Its Performance Coatings segment includes Tile Coating Systems and Porcelain Enamel. Its manufacturers make products for various end-use markets.

