FelCor Lodging Trust Incorporated (FCH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FelCor Lodging Trust Incorporated (NYSE:FCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “FelCor Lodging Trust Inc., a real estate investment trust, is one of the nation’s largest owners of upper-upscale, all-suite hotels. FelCor’s diversified portfolio of hotels and resorts are flagged under global brands such as: Doubletree ®, Embassy Suites Hotels®, Hilton®, Fairmont®, Marriott®, Renaissance®, Sheraton®, Westin® and Holiday Inn®. FelCor Lodging Trust Inc., formerly known as FelCor Suite Hotels, Inc., is based in Irving, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. FBR & Co lowered FelCor Lodging Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of FelCor Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Shares of FelCor Lodging Trust (NYSE:FCH) traded up 0.52% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.79. The stock had a trading volume of 669,845 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40. The stock’s market cap is $1.08 billion. FelCor Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $9.13.

FelCor Lodging Trust (NYSE:FCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.59 million. FelCor Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FelCor Lodging Trust will post $0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. FelCor Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -133.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCH. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in FelCor Lodging Trust by 74.4% in the first quarter. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 46,404 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its position in FelCor Lodging Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 3,442,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,856,000 after buying an additional 80,213 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FelCor Lodging Trust by 233.1% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 54,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 38,345 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in FelCor Lodging Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 485,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in FelCor Lodging Trust by 34.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 20,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

FelCor Lodging Trust Company Profile

FelCor Lodging Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, through its subsidiary, FelCor Lodging Limited Partnership, held ownership interests in 39 hotels with 11,500 rooms, as of December 31, 2016. The Company sells, acquires, rebrands and redevelops hotels. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s hotels were located in 14 states of the United States.

