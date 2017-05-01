Feedback plc’s (FDBK) “Corporate” Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their corporate rating on shares of Feedback plc (LON:FDBK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Shares of Feedback plc (LON:FDBK) traded down 7.4074% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3.2475. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.23. Feedback plc has a one year low of GBX 0.57 and a one year high of GBX 5.20. The company’s market cap is GBX 6.62 million.

About Feedback plc

Feedback plc is a United Kingdom-based medical imaging software company. The Company is engaged in providing imaging tools for clinical decision makers. The Company is engaged in developing techniques and managing workflow for medical practitioners involved in research and in treating patients. The Company offers TexRAD, which is engaged in providing medical research and it can be used to manage clinical trials and helps to manage pharmaceuticals.

