Vetr Inc. Upgrades FedEx Co. (FDX) to Strong-Buy

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 12th. The brokerage currently has a $208.76 target price on the shipping service provider’s stock. Vetr‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $184.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen and Company lifted their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.64.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) opened at 189.70 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $201.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.94 and a 200-day moving average of $188.21. The stock has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.14.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 22.02%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FedEx will post $11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

In other news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 25,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,002,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,536 shares in the company, valued at $29,549,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 6,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.12, for a total value of $1,186,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,598 shares of company stock worth $11,829,915. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in FedEx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in FedEx by 15.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 652 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in FedEx by 2.2% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

