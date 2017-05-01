Federated Investors (FII) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) have trended somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Federated Investors earned a coverage optimism score of 0.03 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the asset manager an impact score of 11 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Federated Investors in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Federated Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup Inc cut their target price on shares of Federated Investors from $28.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Federated Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Federated Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

Shares of Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) traded down 2.50% during trading on Monday, reaching $26.15. 158,860 shares of the company were exchanged. Federated Investors has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $33.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business earned $273.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.19 million. Federated Investors had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Federated Investors will post $1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.26%.

In related news, Director Gordon J. Ceresino sold 2,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $60,040.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,412.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 9,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $243,377.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 478,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,677,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,918 shares of company stock worth $419,391. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc (Federated) is a provider of investment management products and related financial services. Federated operates through investment management business segment. It is engaged in sponsoring, marketing and providing investment-related services to various investment products, including mutual funds and Separate Accounts, which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products.

