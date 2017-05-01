Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Global Securities

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Seaport Global Securities in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Sandler O’Neill raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) opened at 130.89 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $126.02 and a 12-month high of $171.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.08. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.31.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm earned $204.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.74 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 31.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post $3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Global Securities” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/federal-realty-investment-trust-frt-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-seaport-global-securities.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $425,260,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 520,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,029,000 after buying an additional 271,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,646,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,379,000 after buying an additional 241,343 shares in the last quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,850.7% in the third quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 227,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,050,000 after buying an additional 216,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,740,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company specializes in the ownership, management and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in affluent communities in selected metropolitan markets in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States, as well as in California and South Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.