Favorable Press Coverage Likely to Impact Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) Stock Price

News headlines about Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) have trended positive on Monday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Genesis Energy, L.P. earned a news sentiment score of 0.29 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the pipeline company an impact score of 76 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s scoring:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Capital One Financial Corp. upgraded shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesis Energy, L.P. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) traded up 0.10% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,564 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.37. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $40.90.

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Genesis Energy, L.P. had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business earned $428.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. This is a boost from Genesis Energy, L.P.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Genesis Energy, L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 267.93%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/favorable-press-coverage-likely-to-impact-genesis-energy-l-p-gel-stock-price.html.

Genesis Energy, L.P. Company Profile

Genesis Energy L.P. is a limited partnership focused on the midstream segment of the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through four segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Refinery Services, Marine Transportation, and Supply and Logistics. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment is engaged in the offshore transportation of crude oil and natural gas in the Gulf of Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.