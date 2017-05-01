Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Earning Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) has trended positive recently, AlphaOne reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Echo Global Logistics earned a news sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the transportation company an impact score of 80 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) traded down 0.53% on Monday, hitting $18.65. 35,320 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $535.63 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20. Echo Global Logistics has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $28.90.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $415.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.30 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ECHO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen and Company reduced their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc is a provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions. The Company utilizes a technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers to facilitate its transportation and logistics services.

