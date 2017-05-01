CBRE Group (CBG) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about CBRE Group (NYSE:CBG) have been trending positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CBRE Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.37 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 92 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBG) opened at 36.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.70. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $36.74.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company earned $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 4.38%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group will post $2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CBG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

In related news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $882,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,368.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 308,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,781,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,175 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,723 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a holding company that conducts all of its operations through its subsidiaries. The Company operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company. The Company operates through the segments: The Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management, and Development Services.

